Wellington Management Group Llp Has Raised Position in Harmonic (HLIT); Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 818,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 2.99M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 499,124 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 82,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 80,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. by 140,421 shares to 79,720 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,834 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj invested in 0.04% or 7,049 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,075 shares. Nomura Holdings has 59,026 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 31,776 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Bank Of Stockton owns 16,226 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Contravisory Management accumulated 0.01% or 132 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chilton Inv Communication Llc holds 878,517 shares or 5.91% of its portfolio. Westfield Management Co Lp accumulated 1.48% or 1.01M shares. 250,761 are held by Miller Howard Invs Inc. Pitcairn stated it has 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

