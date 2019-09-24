Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lifted Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake by $6.46 Million as Stock Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 179,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.44M, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.4 lastly. It is down 54.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 113,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 638,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.84 million, down from 752,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.50 million shares to 9.42 million shares, valued at $392.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.40M shares, and cut its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity. Lauck Lance also sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Bullish On Parsley Energy, Downgrades SRCI Energy – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.91 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Invesco reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory owns 6,500 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). New York-based American Intll Group has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Sei Invs reported 60,289 shares. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.07% or 250,519 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 51,894 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 132,456 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 497 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Limited Liability.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 72,331 shares to 134,537 shares, valued at $49.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 321,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. 3,455 are held by Sigma Investment Counselors. Semper Augustus Gru Limited Company reported 20,425 shares. 12,645 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Mgmt. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 1,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,219 are held by Ferguson Wellman. Caprock Inc accumulated 9,898 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 14,601 shares. Moreover, Anchor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,129 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0.65% or 325,909 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc owns 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 185,264 shares. Hm Payson And invested in 1.04% or 234,594 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & reported 0.35% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 18,212 shares.