Wellington Management Group Llp Has Decreased Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed By $611,544 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 77,578 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.66 million shares with $41.90M value, down from 2.74M last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 3.40M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 55.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,456 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The First Commonwealth Financial Corp holds 1,971 shares with $492,000 value, down from 4,427 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $249.55. About 444,709 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: US Futures Rise Ahead of Key Powell Speech – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Keysight (KEYS) in Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 154 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 22,305 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 683,179 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 2.72M were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, At Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 36,100 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 30,700 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,234 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 614,318 shares. Amg Natl Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 43,064 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.96% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.42% or 194,263 shares in its portfolio. 25,557 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 1.10 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 15.32% above currents $16.19 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $1900 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) stake by 23,923 shares to 351,824 valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 24,291 shares and now owns 573,858 shares. Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $487.29M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 38,385 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 4,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 323 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York invested in 2,743 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.7% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,240 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.18% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 7,246 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 3,155 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Curbstone Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,362 shares to 5,186 valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 25,271 shares and now owns 104,258 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.