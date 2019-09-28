Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Position By $13.08 Million; Shorts at Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) Raised By 17.86%

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 594,691 shares as Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)’s stock rose 5.45%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6.82M shares with $150.77M value, down from 7.42M last quarter. Coherus Biosciences Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 617,526 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) had an increase of 17.86% in short interest. ANH’s SI was 1.95M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.86% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 445,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s short sellers to cover ANH’s short positions. The SI to Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s float is 2.05%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 724,868 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.12 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Principia Biopharma Inc stake by 139,312 shares to 397,865 valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) stake by 340,623 shares and now owns 1.40 million shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Gru A S holds 678,464 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 557,238 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 25,745 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Temasek (Private) Limited reported 6.56M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.02% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 4.26 million shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 16,732 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,743 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.03% or 6.82M shares. 11,642 are owned by Legal & General Grp Pcl. 3,400 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 104,156 shares. Boston Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,927 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus BioSciences has $4300 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 64.40% above currents $20.48 stock price. Coherus BioSciences had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 2.31% less from 50.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 10,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 75,340 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). United Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 606,146 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) or 14,377 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 259,249 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 30,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 586,330 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 576,221 shares. Bessemer reported 317,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Jpmorgan Chase holds 46,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,649 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% or 33,470 shares in its portfolio.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $330.85 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.