Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Holding in Omnova Solutions (OMN) by $631,911; As Baytex Energy (BTE) Share Value Declined, Water Island Capital Has Decreased Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 90,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 254,912 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 1.17M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares to 465,501 shares, valued at $96.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.12% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 29,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 72,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inv Of Virginia Limited Company stated it has 73,395 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pnc Grp holds 691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 92,833 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Millennium Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 39,448 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 56,464 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 86,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 5,589 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 958,659 shares or 0.2% of the stock.