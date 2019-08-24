Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Holding in Entegra Finl (ENFC); As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Its Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 116,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 219,662 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 19,215 shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51

More notable recent Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Firefly Value Partners, LP Buys Gulfport Energy Corp, Noble Corp PLC, Sells Anthem Inc, … – Nasdaq” on November 15, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Macon Bank to Rebrand as Entegra Bank Nasdaq:ENFC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Entegra Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Chattahoochee Bank of Georgia – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2017. More interesting news about Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens Bank, Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 42,908 shares to 491,053 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 575,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,703 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

