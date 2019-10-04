Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased Qep Res (QEP) Position by $516,978 as Share Value Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $2.89 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 73,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 72,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 146,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 6.24M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 639,874 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 12,726 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Dupont Mgmt has 6,416 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Paloma Prns Management has 17,391 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,952 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,413 shares. Usa Portformulas has invested 0.09% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Shell Asset Management invested in 14,146 shares. 20 are held by Fin Architects. 3.03M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 88,992 shares to 937,299 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 34,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,477 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 2.16 million shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $296.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 113,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 2,500 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 5,400 shares. Rbf Lc holds 50,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 56 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Mackay Shields Llc holds 209,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 61,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amer Grp reported 613,385 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 23,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 68,013 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 792 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 118 shares.

