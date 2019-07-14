Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased Qep Res (QEP) Position by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose While Loews Cut Stake by $7.37 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 157,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,613 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 303,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 40.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.02M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.46% or 773,960 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 382,626 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Lourd accumulated 15,997 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Financial Counselors reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 1.5% or 114,462 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited reported 168,967 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Town & Country National Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 68,170 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt accumulated 84,100 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability stated it has 244,475 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management holds 0.21% or 24,183 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 26,330 shares. Platinum Ltd reported 35,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Financial Corporation In has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,175 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 29,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares to 416,130 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18,191 shares to 147,242 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 124,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.67M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

