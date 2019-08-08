Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased By $7.91 Million Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 213,771 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6.80M shares with $253.20 million value, down from 7.01 million last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $2.47B valuation. The stock increased 6.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 728,263 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. See IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) latest ratings:

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. $1.51 million worth of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) was sold by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPG Photonics Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 2,500 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.19% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.81% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 15,824 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 53,918 shares. 20,537 are owned by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 6,904 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 11,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Management holds 76 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.03% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 584,996 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.95% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd owns 13,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 4.57% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 388,353 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and makes a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AMT, IPGP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 16% Return On Equity, Is IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Corrects Media Reports Regarding Chinese Competition Review Process – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does II-VI Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:IIVI) 9.6% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Election Results for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) stake by 240,739 shares to 4.48M valued at $144.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 303,309 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Welltower Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 655,228 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 29,800 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.06% or 41,691 shares. 1,000 are held by Carroll Financial Associates. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Invesco Limited owns 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.31M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 81,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 1,600 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moody National Bank Division holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 183,362 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 149,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 90,160 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited stated it has 120,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings.