Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Its Position in Adtran (ADTN) as Shares Rose; Banbury Partners Trimmed Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by $14.47 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 495,513 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 710,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 285,344 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt invested in 14,390 shares. 107 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 40,232 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 67 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 59,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Management holds 3.16 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 63,381 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Pnc Financial Ser Gru holds 0% or 971 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 2,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity accumulated 14,375 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 144,388 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 57,327 shares to 117,446 shares, valued at $67.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 46.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).