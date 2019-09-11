Wellington Management Group Llp Continues to Hold Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB); Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined While Liberty Capital Management Upped Its Position

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 41,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 1.02 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Confirms It Received Further Revised Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 6.53M shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited reported 277,772 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 26,751 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 496,556 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 492,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Sei Investments Co owns 292,528 shares. 1.22 million are held by Glenmede Trust Commerce Na. Pinebridge LP reported 0% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 13,388 shares in its portfolio. 36,126 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Phocas Financial Corp stated it has 1.21% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 825,884 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 127,980 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $285.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 600,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.85M shares, and cut its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pebblebrook taking a plunge into Margaritaville – Washington Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,575 were accumulated by Winfield Assocs. Stifel Fincl has 444,754 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 857,601 shares. Secor Cap LP accumulated 0.89% or 64,433 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank & has 0.61% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 29,868 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability owns 19,386 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Lc owns 102,159 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability owns 43,714 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company holds 3,682 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Crawford Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 9,670 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Clearbridge Ltd Llc accumulated 5,577 shares or 0% of the stock.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.