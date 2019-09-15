Wellington Management Group Llp Continues to Hold Position in Evans Bancorp (EVBN); Centene Del (CNC) Position Held by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 18,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The institutional investor held 62,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 44,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 3,520 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.59 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,512 are owned by Ls Lc. Frontier Invest Company reported 6,940 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 153,827 shares. Navellier Assocs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 9,123 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.16% or 33,350 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd invested in 0.16% or 411,048 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsr Lc reported 277,324 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,187 shares. Missouri-based American Century Inc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 414 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.1% or 6,182 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 10 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 38,546 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Partners stated it has 50,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $158.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 70,965 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $191.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 211,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,611 shares, and cut its stake in Veritone Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 290,288 shares. 3,900 were reported by Bessemer Inc. Blackrock invested in 0% or 233,241 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 91,674 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 7,146 shares. 11,412 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Mendon Cap invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 62,619 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 200 shares. The California-based United Financial Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). 39,074 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Northern Corp accumulated 51,768 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

