Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake by $6.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Holding by $325,375

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 96,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 18.74M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, up from 18.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 2.91 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 13,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 90,483 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 103,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 16.17 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.46M shares. Old Natl Bankshares In stated it has 10,640 shares. 67,670 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.04% or 3.03 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 174,200 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Limited owns 299,360 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0% or 56,501 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 23,405 shares. Hap Trading has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 20,922 shares stake. First City Cap Management owns 0.23% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 12,360 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 400,000 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 2.53M shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12,094 shares to 89,268 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

