Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Navigant Consulting (NCI) Stake By $1.15 Million; Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Had 0 Bulls

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 60,680 shares as Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI)’s stock declined 15.11%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.51M shares with $48.79 million value, up from 2.45M last quarter. Navigant Consulting Inc now has $929.44 million valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 89,017 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 17/04/2018 – NAVIGANT CONSULTING SAYS AS A RESULT OF RETIREMENT OF SKINNER & THOMPSON, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED FROM 10 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Revenue for Sales and Installation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Is Expected to Reach Nearly $36 Billion in 2027; 03/04/2018 – NAVIGANT HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL CONCERNED CO. MAY DELAY AGM; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT CONSULTING 1Q REV. $264.5M, EST. $233.7M; 02/05/2018 – Navigant 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Navigant and Baptist Health South Florida Create Joint Venture to Deliver Revenue Cycle Management Improvements in the; 27/04/2018 – CleanSpark Ranks in Navigant Research Top 10 Global Microgrid Rankings; 07/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Annual Revenue for Commercial & Industrial Demand Response Is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion in 2027; 28/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Positions Australia as an Incubator, Laboratory for Distributed Energy Resources Opportunities; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Issues Statement Regarding Navigant’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs

Among 2 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and GBX 495 target. The stock of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.07 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

The stock increased 0.51% or GBX 2.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 511. About 961,919 shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Investors Who Bought Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 64% – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold NCI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,317 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.51 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Parkside Fin Bancorporation Tru holds 1,185 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 4.63 million shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 109,522 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 436,536 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 1.57M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 104,729 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 23,639 shares to 4.59M valued at $647.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) stake by 355,560 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was reduced too.