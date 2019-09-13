Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Knoll (KNL) Holding by $373,010 as Stock Value Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Calix (CALX)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 38,690 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 120,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 600,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 9,937 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Say Partners With Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement for All Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knoll: Still Worth Riding Out The Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 42.48 million shares or 0.18% more from 42.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 11,775 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com owns 59,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 146,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group holds 24,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Cordasco Financial invested in 0.06% or 2,835 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 0% or 4,151 shares. Raymond James Associates has 99,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 34,572 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,743 shares. 30,828 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,791 shares to 606,519 shares, valued at $68.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 139,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,385 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).