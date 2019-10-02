Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 31 0.00 1.70M 2.33 13.41 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 48 2.57 14.88M 3.98 12.63

Table 1 highlights Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 5,446,972.12% 9.3% 0.7% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 31,084,186.34% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares and 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. About 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.