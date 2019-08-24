Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Since Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.84 N/A 1.62 13.70

Demonstrates Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The First of Long Island Corporation has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 55.3%. About 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.