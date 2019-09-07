Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

We are comparing Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.82 N/A 2.33 13.41 Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.44 N/A 1.03 15.01

In table 1 we can see Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 16.5%. Insiders owned roughly 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has 12.65% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.