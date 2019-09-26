Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

We will be comparing the differences between Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.40 N/A 1.93 13.19

Table 1 highlights Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bar Harbor Bankshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Bar Harbor Bankshares, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 49.3%. 31.18% are Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.