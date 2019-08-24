Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.28 N/A 0.12 35.66

Table 1 highlights Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Republic First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares and 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. About 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.