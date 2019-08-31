Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41 Ames National Corporation 27 4.70 N/A 1.85 14.75

Demonstrates Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ames National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ames National Corporation’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wellesley Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11% and 24.4% respectively. About 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ames National Corporation.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.