Wellcome Trust LTD Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $35.40 Million as Shares Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Thor Inds (THO) as Stock Price Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 58,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 50,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 74,386 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 4.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,465 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik holds 0.42% or 13,930 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 27,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 63,522 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). M&T Natl Bank Corporation has 3,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited owns 219 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 12,488 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 216 shares. 1,754 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. 10,330 are held by Alps Advisors. Invesco Ltd reported 319,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Bb&T holds 0.05% or 41,314 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 7.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan Co reported 5.93 million shares stake. Lincoln Natl Corp has 72,392 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Trustco Bancshares N Y has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alley Com Lc holds 77,794 shares. Nwq Management Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Cap Management reported 220,479 shares. Carlson LP invested in 392,784 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Moreover, Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,503 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 1,155 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 312,242 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 0.19% or 4,073 shares. Bluestein R H And Co owns 486,803 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. 81,766 are owned by Headinvest Limited Liability Com.