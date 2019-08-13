Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $9.24 Million; Ntv Asset Management Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $326,190 as Stock Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 24/03/2018 – India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 10.27 million shares traded or 7.44% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Morgan Stanley loses co-head of consumer and retail investment banking; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 21 (Table); 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 138 FROM EUR 136; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

