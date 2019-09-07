Wellcome Trust LTD Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87 million, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investors Should ‘Buy This Market’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 20/04/2018 – blacq: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case: sources ROME (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 43,907 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 34,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.06M shares to 748,177 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 185,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,527 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

