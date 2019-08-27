Wellcome Trust LTD Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Posco (PKX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 253.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 125,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 174,382 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 275,262 shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

