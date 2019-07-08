Wellcome Trust LTD Has Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Ansys (ANSS) Shorts Down By 15.57%

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) had a decrease of 15.57% in short interest. ANSS’s SI was 1.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.57% from 1.77 million shares previously. With 357,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s short sellers to cover ANSS’s short positions. The SI to Ansys Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $208.17. About 5,633 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellcome Trust Ltd acquired 220,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Wellcome Trust Ltd holds 8.67 million shares with $365.87M value, up from 8.45M last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 335,160 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Employee in Oregon After Abuse Allegations; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Using AI to Reassure Clients — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated owns 809,828 shares. Fosun owns 5,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 5.20M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund owns 25,820 shares. 18 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Illinois-based First Tru LP has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evermay Wealth Lc holds 0.08% or 6,691 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,233 shares stake. Korea has 918,361 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv stated it has 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Duff & Phelps Invest Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,245 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of MS in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell” on Friday, February 1.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL sold $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, February 11.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.47 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.38 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.