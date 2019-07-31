Wellcome Trust LTD Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Franklin Resources Has Decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 6,976 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 202,088 shares with $15.34 million value, down from 209,064 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 822,029 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellcome Trust Ltd acquired 302,594 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Wellcome Trust Ltd holds 6.33 million shares with $746.87 million value, up from 6.03M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 21.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 3,871 shares. Colorado-based Jbf Incorporated has invested 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Mgmt reported 80,894 shares. Stearns Finance Service Grp stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 14.24 million shares or 6.69% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,907 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,179 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,518 shares. Private Wealth Llc reported 5.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Limited owns 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,582 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.73% or 1.59M shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 4.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 1.09M shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Co invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Cap Management invested in 2.02% or 220,479 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 7.26 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonald’s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tarbox Family Office reported 75 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,713 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management accumulated 0.53% or 1.00M shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited reported 4,997 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 13,145 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc holds 1.33% or 18,271 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,960 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 52,098 shares. 181 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Services reported 30,678 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,677 shares. 3,520 were reported by Everence Cap Mngmt.