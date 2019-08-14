Wellcome Trust LTD Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $35.40 Million as Stock Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Trimmed Position by $764,198

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 6.51M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 21.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95 million for 33.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.