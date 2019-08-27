Wellcome Trust LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $15.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.2. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 778,712 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest accumulated 4,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow has 664,836 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.12% stake. Drexel Morgan And reported 990 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.47% or 13,159 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 143 shares stake. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 3,574 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Burney Communications reported 970 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,231 shares. Friess Assoc Llc owns 23,817 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W And holds 3.65% or 74,791 shares in its portfolio.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 341,895 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 220 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 3.65 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset holds 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 9,857 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 7.36 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 146,424 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 137,303 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 12,137 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Balyasny Asset holds 0.01% or 56,577 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 38,972 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 369,899 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain declares $0.611 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.