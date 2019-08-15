Wellcare Health (WCG) Valuation Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased Its Position; Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 7,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 9,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $272.64. About 167,362 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 220,655 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.66M, up from 205,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $216.9. About 1.23M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 6,131 shares to 127,778 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,219 shares to 8,075 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.