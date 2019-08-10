Wellcare Health (WCG) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Position; Weitz Investment Management Increases Position in Danaher (DHR)

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 60.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 15,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 10,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 26,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 171,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 72,339 shares to 144,977 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 184,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 57,985 shares. Thomas White Ltd invested in 1,350 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 1,388 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.25% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Charter Tru has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 0.03% or 11,967 shares. Mariner Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company owns 983,201 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory reported 3,902 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 6,802 shares.

