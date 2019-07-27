Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Stake by $556,830; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 446,973 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 935,458 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,900 shares to 215,063 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 308,284 shares. Diamond Hill Incorporated accumulated 1,620 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 7,154 shares. Whittier Trust holds 105 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 1,500 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 19,274 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.98% or 146,222 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,789 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). At Financial Bank has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,772 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 41,499 shares. The Missouri-based Hm Cap Ltd Company has invested 2.81% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 14,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.01% or 762 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 3,689 shares. Df Dent And Inc owns 27,456 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 111,210 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 9,706 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cypress Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.2% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cognios Cap Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 19,804 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 3,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 14,466 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Co owns 2,295 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.29% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Barometer Cap holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 68,050 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

