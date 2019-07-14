Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $34.53 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Signaturefd Has Decreased Stake by $303,030

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 128,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.67M, up from 400,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,994 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

