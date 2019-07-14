Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Raised Holding; Total System Services (TSS) Market Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $3.19 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 1088.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 5,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,215 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% or 2,186 shares. Bkd Wealth has 1,752 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0.76% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 49,838 shares. Maverick reported 0.89% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Smith Graham Investment Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 25,072 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 60,512 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 800 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Trust Na owns 31,030 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fjarde Ap owns 14,483 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,232 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc invested in 14,700 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) File Definitive Proxy Statement and Set June 24 Special Meeting Date – StreetInsider.com” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene chief affirms commitment to WellCare deal; shares off 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 103,578 shares to 28,096 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 27,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,229 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. 11,273 shares were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III, worth $1.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of stock. 10,739 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Legal General Public Limited Liability Company holds 1.04M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com owns 18,018 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru has 119 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability reported 4,550 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.3% stake. 25,829 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 456,676 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Natl Insur Communication Tx has invested 0.39% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 58,147 shares. Psagot Inv House accumulated 100,475 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Millennium Management Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.20M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP).