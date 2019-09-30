Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake Has Raised by Westchester Capital Management Llc; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Upped Its Holding in Celanese Del (CE) by $651,737 as Stock Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66M, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $259.84. About 347,109 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 6,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 385,831 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.59M, up from 379,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $122.8. About 362,376 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 33,699 are held by Sg Americas Limited. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0% or 103,029 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 685 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hsbc Hldg Public Llc holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 116,341 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 61,205 shares. Cap International Invsts has 6.47 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 2.10 million shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 894 shares. 14.08M were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 292,576 shares to 698,451 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 135,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,606 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Capital Lc has 0.14% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 6,680 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,485 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 5,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 6,600 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27,379 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 44 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 714 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 181,689 are held by Glenview Capital. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Company reported 36,631 shares.