Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake Has Lifted by Hm Capital Management Llc; Miracle Mile Advisors Position In Anthem (ANTM) Was Has Upped

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 534,329 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, up from 20,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 11,963 shares to 42,965 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,531 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,049 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Parkside Retail Bank And invested in 38 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 105 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ameriprise Financial holds 214,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prescott Gru Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 13,433 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Utd Automobile Association reported 42,336 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 7,214 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Csat Advisory Lp reported 180 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,417 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 14,984 shares.