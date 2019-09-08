Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered by $2.02 Million Its Position; Ally Finl (ALLY) Position Has Upped by Luxor Capital Group Lp

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 4,994 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 7,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 315,217 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 700,593 shares to 441,804 shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.20 million for 17.51 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.