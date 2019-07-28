Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Raised Holding by $204.44 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Tower (AMT) Holder Copeland Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 135.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 759,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.18M, up from 560,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 480,956 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,088 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 45,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

