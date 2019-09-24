Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Position by $270.45 Million as Stock Rose; United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined While Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 949,654 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 948,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 371,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.89 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $267.49. About 279,021 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 242,962 shares to 854,831 shares, valued at $522.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.41 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 2,252 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 577,090 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 37,097 shares. 50,000 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt L P. Css Llc Il has 2,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 743,510 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has 315,994 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Principal Financial Inc holds 77,798 shares. Sei accumulated 25,752 shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 10,008 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). National Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,579 shares. 275,877 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Inc reported 10,341 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.04% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. 19,089 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk). Alpine Woods Invsts Llc holds 21,650 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2.22 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,932 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brandywine Global Invest Lc owns 63,032 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,446 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.62% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Columbus Hill Mgmt LP holds 284,102 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 11,213 shares.