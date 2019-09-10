Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Tobam Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Private Advisor Group Has Increased Its Position

Tobam decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 7,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 11,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $271.79. About 87,739 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 17,308 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 15,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197.12. About 662,465 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,983 shares to 201,481 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,971 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Robecosam Ag holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 421,779 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 255,316 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,515 are owned by Chem Bancorporation. Kopp Invest Lc stated it has 4,643 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.14% stake. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 1,976 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,487 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt invested in 1.07% or 6,295 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 135 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 121,606 shares. Agf America Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,225 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 5,532 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 60,515 shares to 314,302 shares, valued at $68.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 54,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply International Inc.

