Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Tobam Lowered Holding by $1.00 Million; Cisco (CSCO) Holder St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.73 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 51,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 425,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 476,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 9.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Tobam decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 7,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 11,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $277.35. About 149,697 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,096 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 10,381 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co reported 13,110 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company reported 58,451 shares stake. Northern Tru invested in 0.04% or 534,116 shares. 1,350 were reported by Thomas White Int Ltd. Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 3,418 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.14% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 983,201 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 180,296 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 57,500 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 911 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 53,241 shares to 116,021 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare Earns Top Score on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 2.1% or 235,000 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Company reported 173,719 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 348,773 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Grimes And stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.3% or 27,015 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Incorporated reported 105,835 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd stated it has 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Private has 91,542 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 10,050 shares. 4.90 million are held by Pggm Invests. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 927,007 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 142,900 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc stated it has 332,173 shares. Edmp Inc accumulated 2.35% or 44,629 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.