Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Share Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted by $450,000 Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32M, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $271.47. About 161,939 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $275.64. About 162,617 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 375,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,449 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe.