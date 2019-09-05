Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Cbs (CBS) Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Increased Position

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 19,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.50 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 3.23M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 20/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Press Lawsuit Over Redstone’s Pay (Correct); 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company's stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.78. About 88,805 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% or 79,006 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 11,078 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brookmont Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 45,708 shares. Huntington Bank holds 217 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 9,120 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Signaturefd Lc invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Com has 141,200 shares. Allstate reported 10,904 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 131,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 67,778 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has 0.43% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sequent Asset Management Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CBS And Viacom: Perspective Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 364,606 shares to 9,436 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,134 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "UPDATE: Viking Global's 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 19, 2019.