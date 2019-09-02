Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder American International Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $750,241 as Share Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed by $166.88 Million Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 347,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 billion, down from 350,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 30,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 27,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 210,265 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “WellCare News: WCG Stock Skyrockets on $15 Billion Centene Deal – Investorplace.com” published on March 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 2,667 shares to 125,294 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S(Plus)P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 119,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,760 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 26,369 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.53% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1,300 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.26 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd invested in 51,929 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 796,658 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 105 shares. State Street Corp invested in 2.13M shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 182,695 shares. Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Citigroup stated it has 41,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 109,600 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 795 shares to 45,585 shares, valued at $4.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howe And Rusling holds 8,505 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,929 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 305,545 shares. Pinnacle Llc stated it has 19,557 shares. Eulav Asset invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,576 shares. 28,868 are held by Rockland Tru. Cohen Capital Management holds 2.97% or 227,997 shares. Coastline Co reported 123,843 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp accumulated 18,614 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 53,160 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 137,373 shares. Regal Limited Liability Company owns 16,169 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).