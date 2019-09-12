Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Price Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Decreased Stake by $7.91 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Impala Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $39.82 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 172.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 926,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.11M, up from 537,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 1.34M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 27,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 3,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 31,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $267.04. About 125,369 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0.06% stake. 1,374 are held by Shine Inv Advisory. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 266,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 184,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 91,284 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 1.53 million shares. 37,826 were reported by Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd. Bancorp Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7.38 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 2,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark invested in 11,330 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 3.01 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bp Public Limited Com has 37,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3.62M shares in its portfolio.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 13,149 shares to 39,221 shares, valued at $132.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Advisory firm suggests Centene, WellCare stockholders approve $17.3B acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 11,887 shares to 365,808 shares, valued at $49.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.13% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 390,925 shares. Nomura Holding has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 102,996 shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 6,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charter Trust Comm invested in 0.03% or 931 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp accumulated 2 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 37,097 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,983 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 329 shares.