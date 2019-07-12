Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position Maintained by Magnetar Financial Llc; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Valuation Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased Position by $343,520

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 63,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 739,615 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21124.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 591,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 594,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.31 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 299,767 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 500,000 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $67.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,215 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,772 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.11% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 77 shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 332,334 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 14,700 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 20,096 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fort LP holds 13,654 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Intll Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 30,296 shares. 2,186 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Cleararc Capital owns 1,196 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.89% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp accumulated 494,978 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,454 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 5,240 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 18,191 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.34% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest reported 306,904 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jane Street Limited reported 2,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Advsrs Asset owns 15,475 shares. 91,341 were reported by Century. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 76,970 shares. 439,009 were accumulated by Sterling Mgmt Limited Com. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 132,161 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. The insider Williams R Sanders sold $152,586.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

