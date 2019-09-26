Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position as Stock Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 13232.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 160,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 161,984 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.18 million, up from 1,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $259.85. About 311,209 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 112,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 461,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.06M, down from 574,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 1.83M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Names Dr. Robert Rhodes Chief Medical Officer in Nebraska… – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare CEO, CFO to join Centeneâ€™s executive leadership team – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & Co Inv Advisors Lp has 5,512 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.03% or 12,788 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bessemer Gru invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.79% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 102,597 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested in 141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 16,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 1.24% or 38,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 28,621 shares. Charter Co stated it has 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Psagot Inv House holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 9,561 shares. Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.55% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 200,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $28.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 382,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,393 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,629 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Castleark Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 28,330 shares. Punch Associate Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,719 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton reported 0.7% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 3.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Capital Glob Invsts stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jnba has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,119 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 172,646 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fort LP reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Blair William & Il reported 2.11M shares.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 157,522 shares to 251,468 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.97M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.