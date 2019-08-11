Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position Has Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp; Chilton Investment Co Boosted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $8.86 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 56,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 182,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.28 million, up from 126,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 72,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 271,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 198,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.10 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.59% or 36,108 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 676,920 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stellar Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,754 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 11,495 shares. Wheatland reported 9,617 shares stake. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,830 shares. First Manhattan holds 81,919 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Compton Mngmt Ri owns 6,760 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 17,392 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Davis has 1.77% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 24,489 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,095 shares to 229,115 shares, valued at $87.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,022 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 8,594 shares. Omers Administration owns 2,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 60,330 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Llc holds 62,400 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 2,485 shares. 12,509 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1,821 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.47% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 8,240 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Eaton Vance stated it has 3,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 946 were reported by Charter Tru. York Cap Mgmt Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 23,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 119 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 31,386 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WellCare News: WCG Stock Skyrockets on $15 Billion Centene Deal – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Earns Top Score on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 29,895 shares to 65,282 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) by 50,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,580 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).