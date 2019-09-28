Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position Boosted by Havens Advisors Llc; Hca Healthcare (Call) (HCA) Market Value Rose While Jefferies Group Has Cut by $3.00 Million Its Stake

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 572.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) (HCA) by 81.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $689,000, down from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assocs, Nevada-based fund reported 1,459 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 8,901 shares. 8,657 were accumulated by Hrt Financial Limited. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 4,524 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 275,877 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 390,925 shares. State Street accumulated 2.18M shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 35,585 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Boston Advsrs Lc reported 8,546 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.93% or 13,433 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.01% or 14,027 shares. 2,430 are owned by Mai Mngmt. Ing Groep Nv has 1,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 17,124 shares to 27,124 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc (Put) by 37,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 13.96 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.