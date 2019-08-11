Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted by $1.01 Million Its Stake; Hawkeye Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 292,571 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bragg Fin Advsrs reported 0.54% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 6 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc reported 4,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 12,813 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 41,104 shares. Invesco Limited reported 167,997 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,548 shares. Amer Bankshares stated it has 48,152 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 14,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dean Management holds 1.67% or 30,915 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,740 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 43,596 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Buckingham Research Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, BRSS, ADSW – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare Earns Top Score on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare CEO, CFO to join Centeneâ€™s executive leadership team – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 528,900 are held by Timessquare Cap Llc. Creative Planning stated it has 2,746 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 10,047 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 52 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,267 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 100 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 9,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 8,887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bokf Na stated it has 6,802 shares. 1,263 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc.